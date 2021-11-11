Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%.

NYSE APRN traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $205.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -3.53.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blue Apron stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Blue Apron worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.