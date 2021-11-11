Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

NYSEARCA:AUD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.31. 1,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.65. Audacy has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Audacy news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 100,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,051,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 200,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter worth $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter worth $3,023,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

