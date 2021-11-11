Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Buys 547 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,426 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,689 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS traded down $13.07 on Thursday, hitting $161.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,481,572. The company has a market cap of $293.25 billion, a PE ratio of 261.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.96.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.41.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

