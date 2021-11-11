Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,221.1% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 799,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 738,706 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,916,000 after purchasing an additional 605,378 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,532,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,242,000 after purchasing an additional 536,293 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 673.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 391,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5,548.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 376,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 369,553 shares during the last quarter.

JMST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.05. 3,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,236. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.06.

