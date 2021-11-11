Civitas Price Hits $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $64,792.63 and $65.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00082779 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000364 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001063 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000596 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,329,630 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.