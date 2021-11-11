Elrond Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $322.08 or 0.00497367 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and approximately $290.11 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00134683 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00018724 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00076697 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,706,361 coins and its circulating supply is 19,716,833 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.