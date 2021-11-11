Analyzing RenovaCare (RCAR) and The Competition

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS: RCAR) is one of 192 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare RenovaCare to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

RenovaCare has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RenovaCare and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A -$9.55 million -11.63 RenovaCare Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million 25.97

RenovaCare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare. RenovaCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RenovaCare and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A RenovaCare Competitors 984 4127 7499 202 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 20.53%. Given RenovaCare’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RenovaCare has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -103.43% -92.43% RenovaCare Competitors -574.50% -81.15% -17.20%

Summary

RenovaCare competitors beat RenovaCare on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

RenovaCare Company Profile

RenovaCare, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

