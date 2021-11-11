Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Being the largest provider offshore contract drilling services, Transocean's unrivalled backlog of $7.1 billion offers cash flow visibility. As it is, the company’s technologically advanced and versatile drilling fleet differentiates it from competitors and provides it with an edge. Transocean is also taking necessary steps to enhance its fleet with modern and competitive rigs, while scrapping off old and incompetent drillships, which is expected to make its operations more technically effective and efficient. However, the Ocean Rig acquisition has impacted the financials of RIG, leading to stock issuance, debt addition along with cash reduction. To add to the negatives, things are looking bleak for the offshore drilling sector on account of the upstream capital discipline. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get Transocean alerts:

NYSE:RIG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 174,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,169,615. Transocean has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 180.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after buying an additional 3,763,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 38.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,990,143 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 548,120 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.