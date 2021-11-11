WEMIX (WEMIX) Reaches Market Cap of $869.77 Million

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 11th. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for approximately $7.06 or 0.00010899 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. WEMIX has a market cap of $869.77 million and $164.17 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WEMIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00073655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00074159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00097239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,688.28 or 0.07239904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,793.90 or 1.00058370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00040891 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.