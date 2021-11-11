AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.500-$10.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.39. 5,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,969. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $129.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a d rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.78.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,419. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.