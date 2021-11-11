National Pension Service Boosts Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,096 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,768,000 after purchasing an additional 115,585 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424,969 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,752,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,795,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,173,000 after purchasing an additional 488,646 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,221,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,235,000 after purchasing an additional 69,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NLOK stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

