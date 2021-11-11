Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 383.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after acquiring an additional 120,773 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 106,980.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,515,206.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $99,932,061 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $337.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.58 and its 200 day moving average is $241.35. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.00 and a twelve month high of $356.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.61.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

