Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 762,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158,532 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Saia were worth $159,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 51.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after acquiring an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the second quarter valued at $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Saia by 80.1% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,393,000 after buying an additional 187,714 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 103.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after buying an additional 122,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 24.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,281,000 after buying an additional 115,342 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA stock opened at $332.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.58 and a 200-day moving average of $238.63. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.86 and a 12-month high of $359.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.93.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

