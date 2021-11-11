National Pension Service Has $6.17 Million Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 530.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,195 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 416.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 126,844.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.91. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.24 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

