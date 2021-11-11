National Pension Service Boosts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Crown by 2,292.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 20.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $106.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.88. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

