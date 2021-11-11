-$0.67 EPS Expected for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.61). Eledon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($3.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.49) to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

ELDN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 38,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,181. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

