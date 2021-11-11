FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Up 10.8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares shot up 10.8% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.14. 6,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 817,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTCI. Raymond James cut their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $46,938,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $29,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $22,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $15,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

FTC Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

