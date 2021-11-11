Truist Securities Raises Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $44.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist Securities from $36.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.16.

Shares of Plug Power stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.54. 551,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,442,768. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

