NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $360.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $250.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.55.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $294.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $323.10. The company has a market capitalization of $734.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,001,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,041,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

