Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aecon Group (ARE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aecon Group (TSE: ARE):
- 11/2/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$24.00 to C$21.00.
- 11/1/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Aecon Group was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$21.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE ARE traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.29. The company had a trading volume of 96,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,891. Aecon Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$15.32 and a 12-month high of C$22.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 16.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.
