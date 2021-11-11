Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aecon Group (ARE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aecon Group (TSE: ARE):

11/2/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$24.00 to C$21.00.

11/1/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Aecon Group was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$21.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE ARE traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.29. The company had a trading volume of 96,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,891. Aecon Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$15.32 and a 12-month high of C$22.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 16.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

