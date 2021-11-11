Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Price Up 9.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.48. Approximately 51,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,650,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $327,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Tapestry by 41.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,008 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 70.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.