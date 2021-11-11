Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $371,000 in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

FMB stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

