Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,307 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

