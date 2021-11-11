Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of CEF opened at $18.53 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.