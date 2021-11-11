Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.49. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,308. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

