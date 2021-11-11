Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,316 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in ResMed by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $259.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.09, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total value of $392,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total transaction of $689,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,087,336.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,395 shares of company stock worth $14,042,723. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

