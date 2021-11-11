Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $388,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 732,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 836,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,835,000 after purchasing an additional 171,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,341 shares of company stock worth $11,035,581 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALB opened at $265.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.71. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $116.50 and a 1 year high of $282.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

