Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 755,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,492 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $168,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in Snap-on by 112.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Snap-on stock opened at $218.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.51 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.58.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

