Invesco Ltd. Acquires 344,671 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,202,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,671 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of Aflac worth $171,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 327,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 163,500 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 179,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,078 shares of company stock worth $2,113,952 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL opened at $56.02 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.