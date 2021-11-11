Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.56.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $318.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.78 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.07.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

