Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stake Lowered by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,277 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.11% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,556,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 34,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.08.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

