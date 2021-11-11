Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.59 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 99,746.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 961.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after buying an additional 1,334,668 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,826,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in KB Home by 2,948.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 395,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KB Home by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,071,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on KBH. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.19. KB Home has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.