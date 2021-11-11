MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 47,184 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 47,184 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 22.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $12,561,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 360.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 76,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,143,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,629,000 after buying an additional 344,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 513.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 88,963 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MUR opened at $28.61 on Thursday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -18.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MUR. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.91.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.