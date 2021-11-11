MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Primerica by 865.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth $7,678,000. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 39,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth $1,706,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Primerica by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $162.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.09 and its 200 day moving average is $155.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.38 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.