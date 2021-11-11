Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,389,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.40% of James River Group worth $103,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,864,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in James River Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,074,000 after purchasing an additional 883,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in James River Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,728,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in James River Group in the second quarter worth $23,011,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in James River Group by 42.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,923,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,173,000 after purchasing an additional 576,750 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of JRVR opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently -29.48%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

