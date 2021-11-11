MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after buying an additional 907,873 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,816,000 after buying an additional 762,272 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after buying an additional 599,765 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,158,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $37,039,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $193.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.05 and a 1 year high of $201.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Argus upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,507 shares of company stock worth $853,866. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

