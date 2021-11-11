Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 12,201.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.28% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

