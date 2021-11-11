American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.90. American Electric Power posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

Shares of AEP opened at $84.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $92.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

