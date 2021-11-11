NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of NPCE stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,453. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a current ratio of 19.24.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that NeuroPace will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NeuroPace by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 114,438 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in NeuroPace by 45.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 359,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,053 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

