Gary Miles Sells 337,879 Shares of Gentrack Group Limited (ASX:GTK) Stock

Gentrack Group Limited (ASX:GTK) insider Gary Miles sold 337,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.91 ($1.37), for a total transaction of A$646,700.41 ($461,928.86).

Gary Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gentrack Group alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Gary Miles 748,604 shares of Gentrack Group stock.

On Monday, October 4th, Gary Miles 250,000 shares of Gentrack Group stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Gentrack Group Limited engages in the development, integration, and support of enterprise billing and customer management software solutions for the energy and water utility, and airport industries in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Utility Billing Software and Airport Management Software.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentrack Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentrack Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.