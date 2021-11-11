Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 308,955 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 308,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000. DigitalBridge Group makes up about 3.1% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,848,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $119,822,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 452,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 30,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,319. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DBRG shares. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

