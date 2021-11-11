Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $66.96. 70,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,184,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

