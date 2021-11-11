Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

EVBG stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.50. 6,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,038. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 0.71. Everbridge has a one year low of $105.23 and a one year high of $178.98.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total value of $199,337.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares in the company, valued at $268,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $343,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,644 shares of company stock worth $3,704,409. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

