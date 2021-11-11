Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $188.73

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $188.73, but opened at $204.00. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $205.95, with a volume of 10,700 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,190 shares of company stock valued at $36,231,839. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after purchasing an additional 983,076 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after buying an additional 498,430 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after acquiring an additional 409,693 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 87.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,174,000 after acquiring an additional 331,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

