Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Up to $43.03

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.03, but opened at $49.15. Xometry shares last traded at $52.54, with a volume of 4,943 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Xometry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Get Xometry alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. Analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $1,180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth $6,842,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth $26,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.