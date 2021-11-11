Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.470-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.88 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.06.

Lumentum stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,327. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.85. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,424 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,817. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

