Brokerages Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $239.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to announce $239.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $233.25 million to $254.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $133.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $904.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $877.12 million to $920.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

APLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,833,000 after acquiring an additional 190,657 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,899,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 50,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

APLE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.01. 12,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.