Brokerages Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $239.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to announce $239.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $233.25 million to $254.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $133.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $904.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $877.12 million to $920.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.
In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,833,000 after acquiring an additional 190,657 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,899,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 50,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.
APLE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.01. 12,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $17.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
