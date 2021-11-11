Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.01

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
