Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.01

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

