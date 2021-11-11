Wing Finance (WING) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.29 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00073291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00074126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00096767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,682.16 or 0.07225287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,097.68 or 1.00455548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00040422 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

