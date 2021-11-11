TrustVerse Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.18 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and $1.18 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00054391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00225852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00092287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 626,749,906 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.